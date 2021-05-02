West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata Banerjee as TMC surges ahead of BJP

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Image: PTI)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee, whose party TMC was striding way ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 205 of the 292 seats that went to polls in West Bengal, way over the halfway mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing far behind in 77 seats.



Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively.

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Though the TMC seemed to have successfully ridden the BJP challenge, it could well be a bitter sweet moment for Chief Minister Banerjee herself with trends showing she was trailing behind her one-time loyalist and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by about 3,700 votes.

In terms of vote share, the TMC had 48.5 percent of the votes against the BJP's 37.4 percent.