India's fashion industry will be a globally influential, contemporary force by 2047: Tarun Tahiliani

Designer Tarun Tahiliani

The Indian textile and craft industry is steeped in centuries of fine craftsmanship and design heritage. Whether it is the regal brocades of Varanasi or ikats of Odisha or the silks of Kanchipuram – each of these textile traditions has woven its way into the cultural fabric of India. However, it is only lately that the country is being recognized by the international luxury industry for its technical and aesthetic virtuosity. Much of this spotlight can be credited to craft and textile crusaders like Tarun Tahiliani, who, through his exquisite pieces, has created a new design language – India Modern – that has sparked the interest of the global audience. Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Tahiliani spoke about the potential that the country's fashion industry holds, and a roadmap to achieve this vision by 2047:

"I envision India's fashion industry in 2047 as a globally influential, contemporary force, comparable to iconic fashion nations like France, Italy, and Japan, making a swift and impactful statement," he said.

A unique luxury offering anchored in our textile and design traditions will catapult India to the forefront of global fashion, according to Tahiliani.

Roadmap for the future

This lofty vision is not unachievable, according to Tahiliani. "To achieve this by 2047, I believe we must craft a truly unique luxury offering that reflects the essence of our rich culture and heritage," Tahiliani said.

The veteran designer believes it's crucial to shift our focus from being perceived as a mere factory to becoming a global marketplace, where the world eagerly seeks to purchase our fashion creations.

"Our fashion identity should seamlessly blend contemporary Indian aesthetics with a global appeal, creating a unique fusion that captivates audiences worldwide," he said.

India's fashion industry has tasted success on the back of local artisans, who have been instrumental in highlighting the savoir-faire of the country.

As per Invest India, the export of handloom products during 2020-21 was Rs 1644.78 crore. Furthermore, the share of textile, apparel and handicrafts in India’s total exports was 11.4 percent in 2020-21. According to the Handloom Census 2019-20, the industry employs 35.22 lakh artisans, out of which 25.46 lakhs are women. In this context, Tahiliani said, "I envision our fashion industry becoming a significant source of dignified employment, leveraging our extensive craft-based heritage to empower our workforce."

Similar to our success in the software industry, India must establish a distinctive global fashion identity that resonates with international consumers and places India at the forefront, believes Tahiliani.

"This journey is a long-term endeavour, and I'm driven each day by the knowledge that this dream may be fulfilled even beyond my own lifetime, as we steadily progress towards our 2047 goal," he concludes.