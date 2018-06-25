Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get legal notice from man who they shamed for littering

Moneycontrol News

Arhhan Singh, who Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recorded littering, has reportedly sent a legal notice to the couple for shaming him on social media.

Last week, cricketer Virat Kohli posted a video clip on Instagram, of his actor wife, Anushka Sharma scolding Singh for allegedly throwing plastic out of his car, which went viral.

In the video, Anushka is seen asking the man, “Why are you throwing garbage on the road? Why are you throwing plastic on the road? Please be careful. Don't throw plastic like that on the streets. Use a dustbin.” Kohli shared the video in an Instagram post saying, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the legal notice, Singh said, “My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now. As in all fairness I should await their response.”

As per an Outlook India report, Congressman Sanjay Jha commented on the controversy and said that celebrities shouldn’t promote themselves while supporting a good cause. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, backed the actress for her civic sense and said that the couple don't need any publicity.

However, social media was divided with some applauding the "Sanju" star.