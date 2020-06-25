App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP Board Result 2020 date and time: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results to be declared on June 27

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2020 will be declared on the UP board official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in around 12.30 pm on June 27

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UP Board will declare the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results June 27 at 12.30 pm. The Class 10 and Class 12 exam results will be declared on the UP board official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

According to Jagranjosh, the news was confirmed by the State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 and around 56 lakh students appeared for the same.

The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown as the evaluation work was halted during March and April.

As reported by Hindustan Times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP Board this year to make marksheets available with digital signature of its secretary for the students and as the situation normalises, the board plans to make a hard copy of the marksheet available to students through their schools.

Here is how candidates can check UP Board results 2020:

  • Step 1: Visit upresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP 12th Result 2020

  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code

  • Step 4: Check your UP Board Result 2020 on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the UP Board Result 2020

  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result scorecard for future reference



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #UP Board exam results 2020 #UP Class 10 results 2020 #UP Class 12 results 2020 #Uttar Pradesh

