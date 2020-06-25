UP Board Result 2020 date and time: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results to be declared on June 27

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UP Board will declare the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results June 27 at 12.30 pm. The Class 10 and Class 12 exam results will be declared on the UP board official website upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in

According to Jagranjosh, the news was confirmed by the State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 18 and around 56 lakh students appeared for the same.

The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown as the evaluation work was halted during March and April.

As reported by Hindustan Times, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP Board this year to make marksheets available with digital signature of its secretary for the students and as the situation normalises, the board plans to make a hard copy of the marksheet available to students through their schools.



Step 1: Visit upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP 12th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code

Step 4: Check your UP Board Result 2020 on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board Result 2020

Step 6: Take a printout of the result scorecard for future reference

