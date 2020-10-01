Unlock 5.0: Don't let COVID-19 fatigue get to you, follow these guidelines to minimise risk

With the government's fresh Unlock 5.0 guidelines, more activities like visiting cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks and more will be allowed from October 15 onwards. With further relaxations, more and more people are expected to step out of their homes for recreational purposes due to pent up demand.

And while it is expected that people will follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), not everyone actually does. Hence, it is imperative for the rest to follow all guidelines aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

One should not let pandemic fatigue weaken efforts to tackle COVID-19. Pandemic fatigue, also called crisis fatigue, occurs when people get tired of preventive measures and are less likely to follow public health practices. It typically stems from a natural sense of burnout as people have had to strictly adhere to these protocols for a prolonged period of time.

However, the need to follow guidelines and COVID-19 prevention measures is more important now than ever as total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.37 crore. The global death toll has mounted to 10.08 lakh.

India alone has reported over 63 lakh COVID-19 cases, with 86,821 infections being reported in a day. With 98,678 deaths, the country is a little short of reaching the grim milestone of 1 lakh.

In fact, September accounted for 41.53 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in India, with 26.21 lakh infections being reported in a month alone. This surge in cases can be attributed to relaxations permitted by Centre in Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, recently warned against letting the pandemic fatigue weaken efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"People are exhausted from being shut down and some have given up on doing things (taking preventive measures) that contain the virus," he said.

Fauci urged people to remember that "there is an end to this pandemic. We just have to hang in there a bit as researchers work on a vaccine."

Here is a list of measures you must follow to minimise the risk of contracting COVID-19:

> Wear masks. Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to the other.

> Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

> Maintain at least six feet distance between yourself and others. When someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth, which may contain the virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus, if the person is infected.

> Avoid going to crowded places. Where people come together in crowds, you are more likely to come into close contact with someone that has COVID-19 and it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

> Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body.

> Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately and wash your hands.

> Stay home and self-isolate even with minor symptoms such as cough, headache and mild fever, until you recover. Have someone bring you supplies and avoid stepping out of the house.