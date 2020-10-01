Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.57 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 62.2 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.3 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 192nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 62,25,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 97,497 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83.3 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.37 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | The Maharashtra state government announced new ‘Unlock 5.0’ guidelines yesterday. The state government has not allowed reopening of cinema halls and schools will remain closed in Maharashtra.
However, all food courts, restaurants and bars have been allowed to reopen for in-house dining from October 5. They will be permitted to operate with not more than 50 percent of their capacities.
Unlock 5.0 | From cinema halls to restaurants; here's what is allowed, what is not
The Union Home Ministry released guidelines for Unlock 5.0 yesterday, further relaxing curbs on activities outside containment zones.
Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity, for which separate SOPs will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.57 lakh
At least 3,281 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal yesterday, which raised the tally to 2.57 lakh. About 59 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 4,958, the health department said in its bulletin. Total recovered patients have risen to 2.25 lakh, the bulletin said. The recovery rate stands at 87.83 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.37 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.08 lakh.
With over 72.9 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
