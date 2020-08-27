UGC final year exam decision: SC to pronounce judgement on August 28

The Supreme Court will pronounce its final judgement in the UGC final year exam case at 10.30 am on August 28. The matter pertains to students' pleas against the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities, colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30.

Students had moved the apex court against this UGC decision. The petitioners want that the final year candidates be assessed based on the performance in the previous semesters.

On August 18, SC had reserved its order in the students' plea against the University Grants Commission's decision to make final-year exams compulsory. This plea is against UGC's July 7 decision asking institutes to conduct final year exams by September 30.

SC had asked all the parties to give a note on their submissions within the next three days. The hearing concluded on August 18.

Also Read: What is the plea in SC against UGC all about?

On July 7, UGC said the end-term examination for all final year UGC students would have to be mandatorily held by the end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper), online or blended mode. This was opposed by several state governments like that of Maharashtra, West Bengal as also by final-year university students.

SG Tushar Mehta said in the July 27 hearing that out of 818 universities in India, 209 have already completed the examinations while 394 are in the process of completing the examinations. He added that 35 universities have not reached final year exams.

On July 30, UGC had informed the SC that if students are unable to appear for the examinations by September 30, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear at a specially conducted exam at a later date.

However, the 31 lead petitioners in the SC case refused to accept this reply and said that the UGC's response does not take into consideration the hassles faced by students if exams keep getting postponed. The petitioners had also said job prospects and future admission opportunities for students will be hampered.