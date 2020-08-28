Live now
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | SC verdict on pleas against UGC decision to hold final year exams by September 30 today
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce the judgement on the pleas challenging the decision of UGC asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on August 28 on the pleas challenging the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The verdict will be pronounced by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. The bench had reserved its verdict on the issue on August 18. The UGC had told the top court that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is "not a diktat" but states cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations. It had told the court that the directive is for the "benefit of students" as the universities have to start admissions to postgraduate courses and state authorities cannot override the UGC's guideline. Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, is one of the petitioners in the apex court and has questioned the UGC's directive to hold examinations during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Catch the LIVE updates here:
What is the plea in SC against UGC all about?
SC to give verdict today
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | The Supreme Court (SC) will decide today (August 28) at 10:30 am on a plea by Yuva Sena and others against the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision on final year university examinations amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.
Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena had on July 18 filed a writ petition in the SC against the UGC decision to conduct final year examinations by the end of September.
So, what is the plea in SC against UGC all about? Read here
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | On August 10, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they were against the rules.
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | The University Grants Commission (UGC) had said that in June this year, considering the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it requested the expert committee to revisit the April 29 guidelines, by which it had asked the universities and institutions to hold final year examinations in July 2020.
The expert committee submitted a report recommending that terminal semester/final year examinations should be conducted by universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode, the UGC had said.
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, is one of the petitioners in the apex court and has questioned the directive of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to hold examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UGC Guidelines LIVE Updates | The University Grants Commission (UGC) had told the top court that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is "not a diktat" but states cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations.
