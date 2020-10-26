UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: 91 vacancies notified, check here for eligibility criteria, salary and other details

UCO Bank has notified recruitment for the post of Specialist Officer cadre under Scale -I and Scale -II posts on the bank's official website. According to the official notification, the online application process for the various posts will start from October 27 and the last date to apply is November 17. Interested candidates can apply through the website i.e ucobank.com.

Among the 91 vacancies notified, 64 posts are from the Junior management grade scale (JMGS -1) which includes posts like Security Officers: 9 posts, Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Architect): 8, Statistician: 2, IT Officer: 20, Chartered Accountants/CFA: 25. The remaining 27 are from the Middle Management Grade Scale (MMGS-II) which includes posts such as Economist: 2, Chartered Accountants/CFA: 25.

As per the official statement, the number of vacancies is tentative and can be changed at the sole discretion of the bank.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1,180 (including GST charges), while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118 (including GST charges). The charges are applicable irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.



Security Officers : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60 percent marks. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 40 as on October 1, 2020.

Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Architect) : A degree in Civil/Electrical/Architect Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with 60 percent marks. Candidates with Post Graduate degree will be preferred. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Statistician : Post Graduate degree in Economics or Econometric/applied Economics/Statistics from a recognized University with minimum 60 percent marks. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

IT Officer : Minimum 60 percent or equivalent grade in 04 years B.E/B Tech Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Telecommunications from a recognized University/institute recognized by AICTE only Or Minimum 60 percent in MCA (3 years) from a recognized University/institute recognised by AICTE only. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1 2020.

Chartered Accountants/CFA (JMGS-I) : Qualified Chartered Accountant/CFA. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Economist : Post Graduate in Economics with minimum 60 percent marks. OR PhD in Economics. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.

Chartered Accountants/CFA (MMGS-II): Qualified Chartered Accountant/CFA. Age Limit: Minimum 21-Maximum 30 as on October 1, 2020.Selection and Salary:The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview. The date of the online examination will be December 2020/January 2021.After the candidate is selected, they will be posted at any branch / office of the bank at the sole discretion of the bank.



The selected candidates for JMGS-I will be in the pay scale from Rs 23,700 to 42,020, and for MMGS-II between Rs 31,705 to 45,950.

They will be on probation i.e. JMGS-I will be on probation for a period of 2 years while MMGS-II will be on probation for a period of 1 year.

In case a candidate has to break the bond, they will have to pay a sum, according to the official notification.