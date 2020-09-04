172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|teachers-day-what-is-it-and-why-is-it-celebrated-on-september-5-in-india-5796881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Teachers day: What is it and why is it celebrated on September 5 in India?

The International Teachers’ Day, however, is celebrated on October 5.

Moneycontrol News

Teachers' Day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers, and may include celebrations to honour them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general. In India, it is celebrated on September 5.

The International Teachers’ Day, however, is celebrated on October 5.

The second president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was born on September 5, 1888. This day has been celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1962.

Close

On this day, teachers and students report to school. But, the usual activities and classes are replaced by activities of celebration, thanks and remembrance. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.

related news

This time, it may turn out to be a different kind of celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.Schools have been closed since March while online classes have been going on. The central government has framed a plan to reopen schools and educational institutions in a phase-wise manner between September 1 and November 14.

Also Read: As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

Teachers and students have a unique bond. On Teachers' Day, students send them emotional messages and thank them for believing in us and guiding us in tough times. A teacher or a mentor may not be restricted to school and college. Anyone may be that person who we can look up to as a role model.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.