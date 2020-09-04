Teachers day: What is it and why is it celebrated on September 5 in India?

Teachers' Day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers, and may include celebrations to honour them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general. In India, it is celebrated on September 5.

The International Teachers’ Day, however, is celebrated on October 5.

The second president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was born on September 5, 1888. This day has been celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1962.

On this day, teachers and students report to school. But, the usual activities and classes are replaced by activities of celebration, thanks and remembrance. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.

This time, it may turn out to be a different kind of celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.Schools have been closed since March while online classes have been going on. The central government has framed a plan to reopen schools and educational institutions in a phase-wise manner between September 1 and November 14.

Teachers and students have a unique bond. On Teachers' Day, students send them emotional messages and thank them for believing in us and guiding us in tough times. A teacher or a mentor may not be restricted to school and college. Anyone may be that person who we can look up to as a role model.