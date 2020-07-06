Social media app Elyments launched: All you need to know about India's 'super app'

Days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps, an Indian social media app named Elyments has been launched. This 'super app' combines the features of many mobile applications into a single platform and offers tools for social networking, instant messaging, video chats as well as voice calls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly advocating the message of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and the launch of Elyments is seen as a massive step towards this direction. The app has been developed entirely in India by over 1,000 IT professionals.

The app was launched by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu through video conferencing on July 5. It has been dubbed as ‘first social networking super app’ by the developers.

Here are the key points about Elyments:

> More than a thousand IT professionals, who are also volunteers of the Art of Living, came together to create the 'Elyments' app.

> The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store for download.

> As per the developers, the app will allow users “to connect globally and shop locally”.

> It will offer features such as a social media content feed, a chat interface and options to make audio and video calls.

> Data of users is stored in India and user's data will never be shared with a third party without user's consent.

> The app allows free audio-video calls and a private chat connection.

> Being a ‘Made in India’ app, Elyments will be available in eight Indian languages.

> The app has already been downloaded over 500,000 times and has received an average 4.4 star rating.

> Sri Sri Tattva, India's health & wellness and FMCG brand has tied up with Elyments to launch its e-commerce store via the social media application. It will be a part of the curated commerce platform on the app.

India’s recent ban on 59 Chinese smartphone applications, including the extremely popular ‘TikTok’, has lead to the rise of several Indian apps such as ShareChat, Roposo, Bolo Indya, Chingari and the likes.