Schools in Gurugram, shut due to air pollution, to reopen from November 26

Representative image

Schools in Gurugram district, shut over the past eight days due to the severe air pollution, will reopen from November 26, reports said.

Both state-run and private schools in the district will resume physical classes from tomorrow, NDTV reported on November 25.

The closure order was issued by the Haryana government on November 18, as the air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram, part of the National Capital Region (NCR), had deteriorated and kept fluctuating between "very poor" and "severe".

Along with schools, colleges and other educational institutes were also asked to remain shut. The institutes were asked to conduct classes online.

The order to resume physical classes comes a day after the AQI in Gurugram improved to "poor category", after fluctuating between very poor and severe over the past eight days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The city on November 24 registered an average AQI of 270, down from 310 recorded a day earlier. Gurugram had last recorded "poor" air quality on November 14, when the AQI was measured as 284.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read | Delhi government to reopen schools, colleges from November 29

In neighbouring Delhi, where schools and colleges were shut since November 15 due to the air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to reopen them from November 29.

The decision was taken due to the relative improvement in the national capital's AQI, Delhi Environment Gopal Rai said on November 24.