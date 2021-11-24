Delhi government to reopen schools, colleges from November 29

The Delhi government also decided to allow the entry of all CNG and electric vehicles into Delhi from November 27. (Image: AP)

The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions from November 29 considering the improvement of air quality level in the city, the union territory's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on November 24. The decision was taken during a review meeting on the day.

The decision came a day after the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 290 on November 23, the second-best AQI reading this month since November 1 (281). Delhi has seen very poor or severe air quality on the rest of the days.

However, the national capital's air quality slipped into the very poor category on November 24 as low temperatures and slow surface winds allowed accumulation of pollutants. The city's air quality index (AQI) read 357 at 9 am and 328 at 2 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Neighbouring Faridabad (348), Ghaziabad (346), Greater Noida (329), Gurgaon (308) and Noida (320) also saw a dip in the air quality in the morning.

In today's meeting, the government also decided to allow the entry of all CNG and electric vehicles into Delhi from November 27.

On November 17, Rai had said that his government decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions in view of high pollution levels in Delhi till further orders and extended the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

The government had on November 22 lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities amid improvement in air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers. It had on November 21 night extended work-from-home for its employees and the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.