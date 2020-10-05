172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sc-hearing-on-loan-moratorium-live-updates-sc-to-resume-hearing-of-petitions-seeking-interest-waiver-5922241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | SC to resume hearing of petitions seeking interest waiver

SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will continue hearing pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of accruing interest.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Supreme Court (SC) will today continue hearing a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will continue hearing pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of accruing interest.

The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) for two months.

The Centre on October 3 told the top court that it would waive interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure was expected to give borrowers more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs.

Here's a quick recap of what happened previously:

The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period.

In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks.
tags #Business #Economy #India

