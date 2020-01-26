App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Republic Day 2020: CRPF's all-woman bikers team performs daredevil stunts, enthralls audience

The CRPF is known to be the world's oldest and largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle.
Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle.

A CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) women’s contingent led by Inspector Seema Nag made its debut in showcasing daredevil stunts during the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The 65-member team displayed spectacular acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the 90-minute-long parade. CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran told PTI, "It will be the first time that our women bikers are going to be a part of the Republic Day parade.”

“This squad was raised in 2014 as part of our commitment to involving women in all spheres of duties rendered by us," he added.

The contingent was commanded by Inspector Seema Nag, who is posted with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which is the special anti-riots combat unit of the CRPF.

The all-woman bikers team had first performed at the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, on October 31, at Kevadia in Gujarat. That event was also attended by PM Modi.

At the Republic Day 2020 parade, the CRPF women’s contingent showed at least nine daring stunts on bikes, and concluded by forming a human pyramid.

At the 2018 parade, BSF’s all-woman biker’s team had made a similar debut. In 2015, women marching contingents of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force had debuted in the national parade.

According to tradition, the BSF and the Army's bike-borne daredevils end the Republic Day parade every alternate year riding their roaring bikes.

First Published on Jan 26, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Central Reserve Police Force #India #Republic Day 2020

