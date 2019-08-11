App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala to review flood situation in Wayanad

Accompanied by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Gandhi arrived at the Karipur airport on August 11 afternoon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 11 began his Kerala visit to review situation in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency ravaged by floods and landslides.

He would later visit some rain-hit places in neighbouring Malappuram district three assembly segments of which form part of Wayanad constituency, party sources said.

Gandhi, who won with a record margin from the hill constituency in the April Lok Sabha elections, said during his stay he would visit relief camps across Wayanad and review relief measures with state government officials.

"For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials," he tweeted.

Several people have so far lost their lives in Wayanad and Malappuram districts in the monsoon fury while many are feared missing in a major landslide.

Gandhi had said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the District Collector of Wayanad and Congress workers in the state regarding the flood situation in his constituency.

This is his second visit to Wayanad after the election.

Earlier, he had come on a three-day thanksgiving visit when he addressed road shows and public meetings in the constituency.

Gandhi chose Wayanad as his second seat in addition to party stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which he, however, lost in the 2019 polls.

First Published on Aug 11, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India #Kerala floods #Rahul Gandhi

