Sep 10, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE: Indian Air Force to induct Rafale jets today
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE updates: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold a ceremony at the Ambala air force station today, to formally induct the first batch of Rafale fighter jets.
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE updates: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is hosting a ceremony at the Ambala airbase to formally induct first five Rafale fighter jets. Induction of these twin-engine modern fighters is being seen as a major boost to the IAF’s capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and India’s top military brass will attend the ceremony. This will be the first induction of a new type of foreign-origin fighter jets by IAF since a batch of the Sukhois were delivered in the late 1990s. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE |Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
The second batch of four-five Rafales is likely to arrive in India by November.
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | A tweet from the Indian Air Force talking about the formal induction of the Rafale aircraft in the 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' today.
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | While the first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore, these jets are yet to be formally inducted into the IAF.
These aircraft have been produced by French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation.
Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and India’s top military brass will attend the ceremony at the Ambala airbase to formally induct the first five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF).
These jets had arrived in India in the last week of July, amid escalating tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the induction ceremony for the Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The ceremony will be held at the Ambala airbase today.