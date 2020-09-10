172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rafale-induction-ceremony-live-updates-french-defence-minister-florence-parly-visit-india-rafale-fighter-aircraft-air-force-station-ambala-5819721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 10, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale induction ceremony LIVE: Indian Air Force to induct Rafale jets today

Rafale induction ceremony LIVE updates: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold a ceremony at the Ambala air force station today, to formally induct the first batch of Rafale fighter jets.

Rafale induction ceremony LIVE updates: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is hosting a ceremony at the Ambala airbase to formally induct first five Rafale fighter jets. Induction of these twin-engine modern fighters is being seen as a major boost to the IAF’s capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and India’s top military brass will attend the ceremony. This will be the first induction of a new type of foreign-origin fighter jets by IAF since a batch of the Sukhois were delivered in the late 1990s. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • September 10, 2020 08:33 AM IST

    Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.

  • September 10, 2020 08:18 AM IST

    Rafale induction ceremony LIVE |Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

    The second batch of four-five Rafales is likely to arrive in India by November.

  • September 10, 2020 08:08 AM IST

    Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | A tweet from the Indian Air Force talking about the formal induction of the Rafale aircraft in the 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' today.

  • September 10, 2020 07:58 AM IST

    Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | While the first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore, these jets are yet to be formally inducted into the IAF.

    These aircraft have been produced by French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation.

  • September 10, 2020 07:50 AM IST

    Rafale induction ceremony LIVE | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and India’s top military brass will attend the ceremony at the Ambala airbase to formally induct the first five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    These jets had arrived in India in the last week of July, amid escalating tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

  • September 10, 2020 07:39 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the induction ceremony for the Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The ceremony will be held at the Ambala airbase today.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.