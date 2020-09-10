The bird has arrived | Five Rafales formally inducted into IAF's fleet of fighter jets

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has been formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in Ambala air base. Moneycontrol News The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10 in Ambala air base, at a time when India is engaged in an escalating border row with China in eastern Ladakh. (Image: ANI) A galaxy of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar attended the ceremony. (Image: ANI) The program included ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' and an air display. (Image: ANI) The Rafale jets, produced by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes. (Image: ANI) The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. (Image: ANI) The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Ambala airbase. (Image: ANI) First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:17 am