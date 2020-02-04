App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qatar Airways flight to Bangkok makes an emergency landing at Kolkata after women gives birth

The flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 3.15 am on February 4

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata on February 4 after a woman gave birth to a baby on-board the flight, ANI reports.

A 23 year-old Thai national gave birth to a baby on-board the Qatar Airways flight QR-830 from Doha to Bangkok. The passenger and her child have been taken to a private hospital in Kolkata, the news agency reported.

The flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 3.15 am on February 4.

The pilot on the flight had sent an 'SOS' signal to the Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) seeking a medical priority landing, an airport official told ANI.

Close

related news

Majority of airlines won’t allow pregnant women to fly a flight over four hours after 36 weeks. For flights under four hours, travel is often not permitted after 38 weeks.

Qatar Airways does not permit women who are in their 36th week or beyond to fly, according to the airline's website

The report does not mention what stage of the pregnancy the woman was at.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 11:14 am

tags #India #Qatar Airways

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.