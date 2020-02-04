Qatar Airways flight to Bangkok makes an emergency landing at Kolkata after women gives birth

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata on February 4 after a woman gave birth to a baby on-board the flight, ANI reports.

A 23 year-old Thai national gave birth to a baby on-board the Qatar Airways flight QR-830 from Doha to Bangkok. The passenger and her child have been taken to a private hospital in Kolkata, the news agency reported.



#Correction Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Suvarnabhumi Airport* (Bangkok) made emergency landing at Kolkata Airport around 3.15 am today, after 23-yr-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. Both mother&baby are fine; have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ehYJeR4zgU

The flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 3.15 am on February 4.

The pilot on the flight had sent an 'SOS' signal to the Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) seeking a medical priority landing, an airport official told ANI.



Majority of airlines won’t allow pregnant women to fly a flight over four hours after 36 weeks. For flights under four hours, travel is often not permitted after 38 weeks.

Qatar Airways does not permit women who are in their 36th week or beyond to fly, according to the airline's website.

The report does not mention what stage of the pregnancy the woman was at.