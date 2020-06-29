App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved Rs 16.65 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government is set to launch Project Platina, a plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients, as infections continue to rise in the western state, reported News18.

The trial, reportedly the “world's largest”, is set to start at 12.30 pm on June 29.

Close

In the absence of a cure for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the convalescent plasma therapy, an experimental treatment, is the next best bet for severe cases,  the report said.

related news

Twenty-one centres have been picked for the trial, including 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, the government of Maharashtra and four BMC medical colleges in Mumbai. Initially, the project will launched in 13 centres, the report said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of plasma recovered from COVID-19 patients. Plasma, which is the liquid part of the blood, will have antibodies to the coronavirus, thereby fight the infection, the report said.

The treatment will be free of cost and there are enough donors for the trial.

Also read | 2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

Project Platina will be the “world’s largest trial and hence will give robust data regarding the role of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 patients”, the government said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved Rs 16.65 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the project.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.