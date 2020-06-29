Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

The Maharashtra government is set to launch Project Platina, a plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients, as infections continue to rise in the western state, reported News18.

The trial, reportedly the “world's largest”, is set to start at 12.30 pm on June 29.

In the absence of a cure for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the convalescent plasma therapy, an experimental treatment, is the next best bet for severe cases, the report said.

Twenty-one centres have been picked for the trial, including 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, the government of Maharashtra and four BMC medical colleges in Mumbai. Initially, the project will launched in 13 centres, the report said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of plasma recovered from COVID-19 patients. Plasma, which is the liquid part of the blood, will have antibodies to the coronavirus, thereby fight the infection, the report said.

The treatment will be free of cost and there are enough donors for the trial.

Also read | 2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

Project Platina will be the “world’s largest trial and hence will give robust data regarding the role of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 patients”, the government said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved Rs 16.65 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the project.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy