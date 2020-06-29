Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh

Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 2,889 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 83,000; death toll climbs to 2,623

Delhi recorded 2,889 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said.

The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 417 yesterday from 315 on June 27, according to a Delhi health department data.

About 52,607 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 27,847. (Input from PTI)