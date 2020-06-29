Live now
Jun 29, 2020 07:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 83,077; global death toll crosses 5 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5.28 lakh. India's recovery rate is now around 58.5 percent.
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-seventh day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,28,859 lakh cases, which includes 16,095 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 58.5 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.Globally, there have been over 1.1 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 2,889 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 83,000; death toll climbs to 2,623
Delhi recorded 2,889 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said.
The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 417 yesterday from 315 on June 27, according to a Delhi health department data.
About 52,607 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 27,847. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | The global death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak has crossed the five lakh-mark, according to a Reuters tracker. The number of confirmed cases globally had crossed the one crore-mark yesterday.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 5,28,859. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 3,09,712 patients have recovered, 16,095 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,03,051. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 10.1 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5 lakh.
With over 25.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the ninety-seventh day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.