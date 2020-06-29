App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 11:07 PM IST

Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: All your questions answered

Unlock 2.0: Here are some FAQs about what will be permitted/not permitted in the second phase of the Centre's exit strategy:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
In a bid to revive the economy, the Home Ministry on June 29, released guidelines for a phased exit from the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

This will be the second phase of the Centre's exit strategy.

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, the Home Ministry said. They are based on feedback received from States and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Here are some FAQs about what will be permitted/not permitted in Unlock 2.0:

 Q. Will Metro services resume?

A. As per MHA directives, Metro services will not resume in this phase.

Q. Will educational institutions be opened after the summer break?

A. No, all educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

Q. Will gyms and cinema halls open?

A. No, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut in Unlock 2.0.

Q. Will the Centre allow international travel?

A. Limited international travel was permitted under the Vande Bharat mission for the repatriation of Indians stuck abroad. The Centre has not given any details, but said that further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Q. What about domestic travel?

A. Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

Q. What are the timings for night curfew as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines?

A. Night curfew timings have been further relaxed from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.

The night curfew has been eased for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo, and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

Q. What about containment zones?

A. Strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed. The states/UTs will take any further decisions on activities permitted inside containment zones.

Q. Is movement from one state to another allowed?

A. The Home Ministry has allowed inter-state as well as intra-state movement as part of Unlock 2.0 guidelines. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Q. Are stand-alone shops going to open?

A.  Shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

 

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

