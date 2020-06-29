App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under ‘Mission Begin Again’ which was implemented earlier this month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As Mumbai Police has observed that people are violating the norms of personal safety and social distancing amid the growing COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s capital, it has appealed to people to follow lockdown guidelines.

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under ‘Mission Begin Again’ which was implemented earlier in June.

“As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the state government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms. We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly and follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19,” said Mumbai police in a tweet.

Close

It further attached a list of dos and don’ts during the coronavirus pandemic, which are as follows:

related news

> All movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only.

> While moving outdoors, wearing a face mask is compulsory.

> Visit to markets, salons, barber shops, etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from the residence only.

> Outdoor movement for the purpose of the exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from the place of residence.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

> Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

> Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.

> Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down.

> No movement of persons (except essential activities) is allowed between 9 pm and 5 am. Even daytime movement is restricted to permitted activities with terms and conditions.

> All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms, said the Mumbai police.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala SSLC result 2020 Date | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 Date | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.