2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

As Mumbai Police has observed that people are violating the norms of personal safety and social distancing amid the growing COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s capital, it has appealed to people to follow lockdown guidelines.

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under ‘Mission Begin Again’ which was implemented earlier in June.

“As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the state government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms. We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly and follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19,” said Mumbai police in a tweet.

It further attached a list of dos and don’ts during the coronavirus pandemic, which are as follows:

> All movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only.

> While moving outdoors, wearing a face mask is compulsory.

> Visit to markets, salons, barber shops, etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from the residence only.

> Outdoor movement for the purpose of the exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from the place of residence.

> Movement beyond 2 km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

> Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.

> Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down.

> No movement of persons (except essential activities) is allowed between 9 pm and 5 am. Even daytime movement is restricted to permitted activities with terms and conditions.

> All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms, said the Mumbai police.

