English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Products of 30,000 small brands cater to 80% of population: Report

    Products of Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG), consumer durables and cosmetics from over 30,000 small and medium brands are catering to the demand of 80 percent of India's population, according to the survey by traders' body CAIT.

    PTI
    April 17, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Household products of over 30,000 brands operating at small and medium scale cater to a majority of the country's population, while only 20 per cent use such items sold by big corporate houses, a survey said. Products of Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG), consumer durables and cosmetics from over 30,000 small and medium brands are catering to the demand of 80 per cent of India's population, according to the survey by traders' body CAIT.

    The survey was conducted on the basis of use of item including food grains, oil, grocery, personal cosmetics, inner wear, ready-made garments, beauty and bodycare, footwear, toys, educational games and healthcare. "It's a myth that about 3,000 big brands of corporate houses, particularly in the FMCG sector, consumer durables and cosmetics etc, are catering to the needs of the people of the country. In fact, more than 30,000 small and medium but regional level brands are the largest contributor in meeting the demand of the people of India," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

    The survey said the demand of a vast majority is fulfilled by the products of small and tiny manufacturers sold in loose quantity. Big brands are in demand among people of the higher and upper middle class due to extensive media and outdoor publicity and endorsements by celebrities, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

    On the other hand, brands of small manufacturers are sold through one-to-one contact between customers and shopkeepers, also through word-of-mouth among people of medium, lower-medium income groups and those belonging to economically weaker sections, he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Confederation of All India Traders #consumer durables #FMCG #survey
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 05:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.