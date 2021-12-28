PM Narendra Modi launches blockchain-based digital degrees at IIT Kanpur's 54th convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.



“Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting metro rail facility and on other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur,” PM Modi said.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project later in the day.

“You must be experiencing a massive transformation in yourself from the time you came into this organization. When you arrived, you must've had a fear of the unknown. IIT Kanpur has taken you out of that and given you a massive canvas,” PM Modi said at the convocation.

The prime minister told students that their training, skill, and knowledge of today will definitely aid them in making their place in practical goals. “The personality that you've developed here will give you the power to serve society as a whole and empower your nation,” he added.

Talking about the country’s start-up culture, PM Modi said, “In the last 7 years, schemes such as StartUp India and Stand Up India have been started. The country is paving a new road for the youth with initiatives such as Atal Innovation Mission and PM Research Scholarship.”

The PM asked students to interact with people. “You must continue to code, but also have a connection with people. You interaction with people from diverse backgrounds will only enhance your personality,” He said.

He also talked about new education policy, saying, “we're developing the next generation with futuristic temperament. Ease of Doing Business has been improved and policy blockages have been removed. The results are here for all of us to see.”

IIT-K is hosting physical convocation after a year as it was held virtually in 2020.

According to a statement from the premier institute, students were asked to attend the ceremony either in person or virtually on the online platform made available for this purpose.