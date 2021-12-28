MARKET NEWS

All you need to know about Kanpur Metro that PM Modi inaugurates today

Kanpur Metro: The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
Kanpur Metro construction began on November 15, 2019. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the first phase of Kanpur Metro, over two years after its construction began. In the Uttar Pradesh city, he first addressed the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project.

Here are 7 key points about Kanpur Metro:

  • The completed nine-km long section that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate today is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel area in the city. He will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

  • The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

  • The second phase of the metro will run between Moti Jheel and Transport Nagar area.

  • The work on Kanpur Metro started on November 15, 2019.

  • The trial run of the first phase of Kanpur Metro was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 10.

  • Daily commercial operations on the priority corridor will begin from December 31.

  • The European Investment Bank (EIB) has proposed to invest 650 million euro in Kanpur Metro, its second-biggest operation outside the EU till date. EIB is the European Union's official bank and the world's largest international public bank. The EIB had earlier sanctioned a 450 million euro loan for the development of Lucknow Metro.
Tags: #Kanpur #Kanpur Metro #Narendra Modi
