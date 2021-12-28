All you need to know about Kanpur Metro that PM Modi inaugurates today

Kanpur Metro construction began on November 15, 2019. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the first phase of Kanpur Metro, over two years after its construction began. In the Uttar Pradesh city, he first addressed the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project.