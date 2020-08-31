172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-says-former-president-pranab-mukherjee-was-a-scholar-par-excellence-towering-statesman-5780211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: PM Narendra Modi says former President was a 'scholar par excellence, towering statesman'

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

Moneycontrol News

Condoling the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who breathed his last today at 84, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was a "scholar par excellence" and a "towering statesman" while stating that he has left "an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation".

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Modi said.

Mukherjee had recently undergone a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19.

A staunch Congressman, Pranab Mukherjee cultivated friendships across party lines

"During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," PM Modi said.

Mukherjee's son Abhijit tweeted about his bereavement.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from  people throughout India ! I thank all of You (sic)," he tweeted.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 06:48 pm

