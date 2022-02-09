PM Modi says farm laws were implemented for farmers' benefit, withdrawn in the national interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The three farm laws which saw farmers' protests for almost a year on the borders of Delhi were brought by the central government for the benefit of farmers but were then retracted in the interest of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with news agency ANI.



The Prime Minister further said he understands the pain of small farmers and has always worked for their benefit.

The prime minister noted that 'future events' will make it clear why it was necessary to withdraw the three laws.

"I am someone who is on a journey to win the hearts of farmers. I understand the pain of farmers with marginal landholdings. I have always tried to win their hearts. "I have won the hearts of farmers from across the country and they have always supported me," PM added.

In September 2020, both the houses of Parliament passed the three farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, started protesting against the laws on the Delhi border from November 2020. Several rounds of talks were held between farmers' leaders and the central government.

On November 19 2021, Prime Minister Modi announced that the Centre will roll back the farm laws. After the Prime Minister's announcement, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation under which many farm unions were protesting against the laws, on December 9 2021 announced the suspension of their year-long agitation.

The laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23 2021.

The Prime Minister was also asked if his government will be open to any dialogue with farmers over the farm bills, to which PM Modi said that dialogue and discussion are the basis of democracy.

"In a democracy, it is the primary duty of public representatives to engage in dialogue with the people of the country. Our government has always engaged in these discussions and we are not in favour of stopping them," PM Modi said.

He also stressed the importance of talks with stakeholders while drafting policies and said that the government wants to work on the feedback received from the common citizen of this country.