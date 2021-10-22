In-Depth | One year later, where are the farmers’ protests headed?

On October 3, eight people were killed in violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Of the eight, four were protesting farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event organised in the area.

Of the other four, two were BJP workers, a driver of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a local journalist.

News18 has gathered that the Lakhmpuri protest had its roots in Ajay Mishra’s remarks in Sampurannagar area of Lakhimpur Kheri on September 25 when he reportedly said “farmers should reform themselves or they will be reformed.”

His remarks were in response to black flags displayed by some farmers when he was en route to a function. Farmers had since been protesting against the minister, who said his statement was twisted by his critics.

Farmers protesting against the death of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

Things came to a head on October 3 when Maurya was to arrive in Lakhimpur Kheri to launch a number of government projects in the presence of Ajay Mishra. In the morning, farmers occupied a helipad where Maurya was to land, forcing the deputy CM to drive to the district.

Maurya and Ajay Mishra inaugurated the projects in Lakhimpur Kheri around noon before deciding to head to the Union minister’s village, Banvirpur, to watch a wrestling competition. Before they could reach Banvipur, around 3pm, at a place called Tikunia enroute, the violence took place. There are conflicting versions of what happened.

Farmers claim that Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Kumar was in a vehicle with armed men that deliberately ran over protestors in Tikunia when they were stopped. Farmers have lodged a complaint against the minister and his son.

The Union minister has described it as an “accident”. BJP workers were driving to receive the deputy CM when they were attacked with stones by farmers, one of the drivers was injured and lost control of the vehicle that ran over the farmers, he claimed. The driver and three BJP workers in the vehicle were then pulled out by farmers and lynched, he said. The minister said his son was not present in the area at the time.

After multiple summons by the police, Ashish Kumar presented himself to a special investigating team (SIT) formed to probe the case, and was subsequently arrested. Nine others have also been arrested in the case so far.

The matter is currently subjudice and in its last hearing on October 20, the Supreme Court observed that the UP government seemed to be going slow on the investigation.

“We think you are dragging your feet. Please dispel that impression," observed a bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The Bench had taken up the matter on October 7 after two lawyers sought the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case. After the UP government asked for more time, the next hearing has been scheduled for October 26.

Singhu border violence

The body of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit farmer, was found on October 15 tied to a barricade at the Singhu border with Delhi; one of his hands had been severed and his body bore multiple wounds caused by sharp weapons. Hours after the crime, Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that he had "punished" Lakhbir Singh for "desecrating" a Sikh holy book.

Four people have been arrested in the case. Sarabjit Singh was the first to be arrested on October 15 for the killing of Lakhbir Singh. Hours later, Narain Singh was arrested by the Amritsar Rural police in Amarkot village of Amritsar district, the police said. He was brought to Sonipat by the Haryana Police on October 17.

Narain Singh, who spoke to journalists before his arrest, was unrepentant and said Lakhbir Singh had been "punished for sacrilege". Two more Nihangs, Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, surrendered before Sonipat Police.

Nihang, or a Sikh warriors at the farmers protest site in Singhu in March 2021.

Three of the suspects were remanded to six days in police custody on October 17. Haryana Police has set up two SITs to probe the incident.

These incidents of violence have sparked outrage and triggered calls for action to clear the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

The purpose of the farmers’ protest against the farm laws is being questioned, given that the Supreme Court has already stayed their implementation. Farmers have said they would settle for nothing short of a repeal of the laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, has distanced itself from the violence at the Singhu border and claimed that an attempt was underway to derail the protest.

So where is the protest headed now? Before we dive into that, let’s do a quick recap of how the protest evolved.