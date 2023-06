PM Modi in US: Supporters take long journey to welcome him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A 69-year-old cardiologist and his wife drove for nine hours from Ohio to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday as he arrived in the country on his maiden state visit.

''He is the best person for India. He is doing everything to uplift the country,'' Dr Bhola Nath Rama said, with a tricolour fluttering in his and his wife Sunita Rama's hands.

Modi must be supported, Rama said, asserting that he is the only prime minister who is ''punishing politicians'', referring to his government's action in corruption cases, which his critics slam as politically targeted against opposition leaders.

Similarly, Indian-American Rashmin S Master proudly showed his entry ticket to witness the reception for the Indian leader at Washington DC on Thursday.

Master, 70, is no less effusive and credits Modi for enhancing India's prestige.

''I have been in the US since 1975. I have seen the change Modi has brought,'' he asserted.

With the diaspora gathering that Modi is scheduled to address on June 23 being a relatively modest affair with 1,000 persons, many of them have worked hard to get the invite to witness the ceremonial welcome for the prime minister at the South Lawns in Washington DC.

''I am the lucky one,'' Master says, showing the ticket on his mobile.

A classical dancer, Disha Pandya, originally from the prime minister's home state of Gujarat, reached the hotel with two small children, including a toddler, after a two-hour train journey from Long Island.

Her only wish is to catch a glimpse of Modi and him to wave at them, it will be a ''dream fulfilled''.

Praise for Modi flew thick and fast as an enthusiastic group of Indian Americans heartily raised slogans in support of the prime minister amid tightened security measures outside the hotel he will stay tonight.

Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday, is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.