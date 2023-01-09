English
    PIL on Joshimath land subsidence mentioned in Supreme Court

    The plea has also prayed for financial assistance and compensation to the residents of Joshimath.

    January 09, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    Religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has approached the Supreme Court of India through a public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to the recent land sinking incidents in Joshimath, Uttarkhand, according to a report by LiveLaw.

    The PIL seeks the Joshimath crisis to be declared as a national disaster and directs National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to actively support the residents of Joshimath.

    The plea has also prayed for financial assistance and compensation to the residents of Joshimath. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, the report added.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Joshimath on January 7 to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

    Secretary Border Management and Members of NDMA will visit Joshimath on January 9 to assess the situation.

    Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana said Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and over 60 families living in uninhabitable houses have been moved to temporary relief centres, according to a PTI report.

    Considering the extent of the damage, at least 90 more families will have to be evacuated as soon as possible, said Kumar, who heads a committee tasked with monitoring the situation on the ground level.

    There are a total of 4,500 buildings in Joshimath and 610 of these have developed huge cracks, making them unfit for habitation, he added.

