Joshimath crisis: Why the 1976 Mishra Committee Report on Joshimath is prophetic

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

Almost 50 years ago, the government had appointed MC Mishra, the then collector of Garhwal, to look into why Joshimath was sinking. The report submitted by the 18-member committee could not have been more prophetic. It clearly explained that Joshimath was situated on an old landslide zone and could sink if development continued unabated, and recommended that construction be prohibited in Joshimath.

Below are some of its salient observations:

Joshimath lies on an ancient landslide, resting on a deposit of sand and stone, not rock. The rivers Alaknanda and Dhauli Ganga play their part in triggering landslides, by eroding the river banks and mountain edges. It's believed that increased construction activity and growing population have contributed to frequent landslides in the area, the 1976 Mishra Committee Report had pointed out.

“Joshimath is a deposit of sand and stone — it is not the main rock — hence it was not suitable for a township. Vibrations produced by blasting, heavy traffic, etc., will lead to a disequilibrium in natural factors…” the report has stated.

Lack of proper drainage facilities also leads to landslides. The existence of soak pits, which allow water to slowly soak into the ground, is responsible for the creation of cavities between the soil and the boulders. This leads to water seepage and soil erosion, the report had said.

The most important preventive measure it suggested was the imposition of restrictions on heavy construction. Construction should only be allowed after examining the load-bearing capacity of the soil and the stability of the site, and restrictions should also be imposed on the excavation of slopes.

It had said that for road repairs and other construction work, it was advisable not to remove the boulders by digging or blasting the hill side. Also, in the landslide areas, stones and boulders should not be removed from the bottom of the hill as it would remove toe support, increasing the possibility of landslides. Cracks which have developed on the slopes should be sealed. The toe of a landslide is its bottom-most point.

It has also advised against cutting trees in the landslide zone, and said that extensive plantation work should be undertaken in the area, particularly between Marwari and Joshimath, to conserve soil and water resources.

It said that cutting trees to supply the township with timber and firewood was to be strictly regulated, and it was imperative that the local people were provided with alternative sources of fuel.

Agriculture on the slopes must be avoided.

Water seepage in the area is profuse, therefore to prevent any more landslides in the future, the seepage of open rain water must be stopped by the construction of a pucca drainage system.

Roads should be metalled and without scuppers, that drain away the water from the road surface.

Water should not be allowed to accumulate in any depression, drains should be constructed to carry it away to safe areas, the report had said.

To prevent the erosion of the river bank, cement blocks should be placed in vulnerable spots on the bank, it said.

Hanging boulders on the foothills should be provided with appropriate support, and erosion prevention and river training measures should be taken up. River training is the construction of structures to guide the river’s flow.

A few days ago, the government set up an eight-member expert panel that has recommended that houses in the area with the maximum damage be demolished, areas that have become inhabitable be identified, and people relocated on priority.