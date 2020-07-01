App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

PIL in Bomaby HC for direction to Maharashtra to reduce inflated power bills

The PIL filed by Mumbai-based businessman Ravindra Desai has also demanded that the government and companies like Adani and Tata Power formulate a strategy to avoid excess power bills in future.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court raising concerns over the inflated electricity bills being received by several citizens in Maharashtra and seeking a direction to the state government and power service providers to reduce the amount.

The PIL filed by Mumbai-based businessman Ravindra Desai has also demanded that the government and companies like Adani and Tata Power formulate a strategy to avoid excess power bills in future.

Desai has sought an interim stay on payment of the electricity bill of June 2020 for each citizen pending hearing of his petition and waiver of late payment charges.

Close

Desai filed the petition on June 29 after he received his power bill which was ten times more than his usual bill.

related news

The plea claimed that residents of Maharashtra have incurred losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

The plea names Minister of Energy, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd, Adani Electricity, Tata Power and the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Although commercial activities have been allowed under the state government's 'Mission Begin Again' plan since June 8, movement of people is severely restricted beyond a radius of two kilometres from their residences.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on July 3.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.