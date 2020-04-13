Petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata garners over 2 lakh signatures

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Tata group, and Tata Sons, the group's holding company have committed Rs 1500 crore to fight the novel coronavirus. The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities for patients (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

A petition started by a user on change.org to confer Bharat Ratna on industrialist Ratan Tata has garnered over 200,000 supporters — and counting.

Tata, according to the petition, "has been a shining example of humility and philanthropy" who has "helped establish and finance numerous research, educational and cultural institutes in India".

The petition, which was started six days ago, has also listed down the research institutes established by the Tata Group, and the philanthropic work undertaken by the group under Tata's leadership.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts combined have pledged Rs 1,500 crore in support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet on March 28, Ratan Tata shared a post detailing how Tata Trusts and the group companies will help as India battles to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," Ratan Tata tweeted.

The funds donated, as per the tweet, will be used for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical personnel on the frontline, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, the company statement said.

Apart from this particular petition, there are, in fact, at least six similar petitions asking for the honor to be conferred upon Tata. However, they haven't garnered as much response.

There are at least a dozen other petitions on change.org related to Tata, including ones asking him to be made the President of India.

"Ratan Tata be the next President of India. Why always a Politician?" goes one of the petitions, which has been signed by 83 supporters.

JRD Tata, who was the Chairman of the Tata Group, was conferred with Bharat Ratna in 1992. He was succeeded by Ratan, though they came from different branches of the Tata family.