Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After love & work, Ratan Tata opens up about life post-retirement

No more looking at newspapers and worrying about the bad stuff, that's how Ratan Tata says he is enjoying his separation from the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

In the third instalment of his interview with the Humans of Bombay (HOB), Ratan Tata speaks about life after retirement and his pet project — the Tata Nano.

In the first and second instalments, the business magnate opened up about his love life and entry into the corporate world of Tatas, respectively. This post talks about the changes in his lifestyle after retirement.

"No more looking at newspapers and worrying about the bad stuff," that's how Tata says he is enjoying his separation from the company. The 82-year-old however, did make an observation: "retirement isn't about playing golf, or lying on a beach, reading whilst sipping on a cocktail. In fact, never before has the urge to do more, been greater."

He added, "From affordable cancer treatment to looking into making the lives in rural India easier — I'm looking forward to this chapter of making it happen at the Tata Trusts."

Tata also spoke about his cherished project - the Tata Nano and explained that he is still proud of his decision to move ahead with the project. He also discussed the inspiration behind the affordable four-wheeler.

"Even with the Nano — I remember seeing a family of four on a motorbike in the heavy Bombay rain — I knew I wanted to do more for these families who were risking their lives for lack of an alternative," he added.

He states that by the time the car was launched the costs were higher but added that he had made a promise on which they eventually delivered. "Looking back I am still proud of the car and the decision to go ahead with it," he reminisced.

Inspired by the Humans of New York (HONY) photo page, HOB captures the lives of people living in India's maximum city in photographs and accompanying anecdotes.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #India #Ratan Tata #Tata Nano #trends

