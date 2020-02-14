When Ratan Tata fell in love and ‘almost got married'

Who would have ever thought that one of India's most renowned business magnates would open up about his love life!

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Tata said that it was in Los Angeles where he fell in love and almost got married.

He talks at length, in what appears to be a three-part story, about his life growing up, his parents' divorce and how his grandmother raised him and his brother. Tata's parents were divorced when he was 10 years old.

"Soon after when my mother remarried, the boys at school started saying all kinds of things about us -- constantly and aggressively. But our grandmother taught us to retain dignity at all costs, a value that’s stayed with me until today," he said while narrating his life story.

Talking about the girl he fell in love with while he was in the US, he said this was after he got out of college and landed a job.

"It was a great time -- the weather was beautiful, I had my own car and I loved my job. It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married," he told HOB.

Tata said, "But at the same time I had made the decision to move back at least temporarily since I had been away from my grandmother who wasn’t keeping too well for almost 7 years."

When he returned to India to visit his ailing grandmother, he said he had hoped that the woman he was in love with would come to India with him.

"But because of the 1962 Indo-China war her parent's weren't okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart."

In his interview with HOB, Tata also reminisces the time his grandmother took them for a trip to London during their summer holidays, after World War II, saying it was then that 'dignity above everything else' as a value got "really embedded in our minds".

He also credits his grandmother for pursuing the career of his choice, adding that he would not have ended up at Cornell University in the US if it were not for her.

"It was my grandmother who taught me that courage to speak up can also be soft and dignified," he said.

Since the time HOB put it up on Facebook, the post has already been shared by over 2,800 people, has over 25,000 reactions and and around 1,400 comments.

Many have praised Ratan Tata for his humility and have also expressed their eagerness to read the remaining two parts of his love story.