Coronavirus pandemic | Ratan Tata donates Rs 500cr for protective equipment, testing kits in fight against COVID-19

Joining a number of India Inc leaders who are doing their bit in their own way, Ratan Tata has committed Rs 500 crore to procure protective equipment for frontline workers, respiratory systems for treatment of increasing cases and testing kits in the fight against COVID-19.

In a tweet on March 28, Ratan Tata shared a post detailing how Tata Trusts and the group companies will help as India battles to contain the spread of COVID-19.



The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM

— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time, Ratan Tata tweeted.

The funds donated, as per the Tweet, will be used for Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, the company statement said.