App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Ratan Tata donates Rs 500cr for protective equipment, testing kits in fight against COVID-19

At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time, Ratan Tata tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Joining a number of India Inc leaders who are doing their bit in their own way, Ratan Tata has committed Rs 500 crore to procure protective equipment for frontline workers, respiratory systems for treatment of increasing cases and testing kits in the fight against COVID-19.

In a tweet on March 28, Ratan Tata shared a post detailing how Tata Trusts and the group companies will help as India battles to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time, Ratan Tata tweeted.

Close
The funds donated, as per the Tweet, will be used for Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, the company statement said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Ratan Tata #Tata Group #Tata Trusts

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.