App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 3,700 stranded foreign national sent back through Mumbai airport: MIAL

Following the directive issued by the Central Government to combat the coronavirus outbreak, all commercial passenger flights suspended in a bid to stop the spread of the global pandemic, the private airport operator said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it has helped transport more than 3,700 foreign nationals back to their respective countries, who were stranded due to the suspension of all commercial air passenger services amid the lockdown, with 20 repatriation flights in the last three weeks. Besides, during the same time the airport has also maintained seamless cargo operations and conducted close to 240 cargo services as well, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

Working in tandem with the stakeholders in the aviation industry and the respective embassies, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has facilitated the operation of flights carrying the stranded passengers from Mumbai to London, Atlanta, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris and Tokyo among others, it said.

Following the directive issued by the Central Government to combat the coronavirus outbreak, all commercial passenger flights suspended in a bid to stop the spread of the global pandemic, the private airport operator said.

Close

Furthermore, the Mumbai airport has recorded the highest number of exports and import delivery of cargo in a single day in India, MIAL said without sharing any specific numbers.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai International Airport Ltd

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.