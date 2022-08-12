English
    Over 20 crore national flags made available to people since 'Har Ghar Tiranga' launch: Officials

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 had appealed to people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 10:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    More than 20 crore national flags have been made available to people since the announcement of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, culture ministry officials said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 had appealed to people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

    The government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence. More than 20 crore national flags have been made available to people since the announcement of the campaign, officials in the ministry said.

    Officials said, the change in the flag code has also contributed to a rise in demand for the national flag. The government has changed the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides the use of polyester.

    As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the government, the culture ministry, various union ministers, among others have appealed to the people to hoist the Indian tricolour at their homes. The ministry through the website of the campaign, has also been suggesting to people, proper ways to display a flag in their homes, and urging them to take a selfie with 'Tiranga' or pin location a flag near them on the internet.

    Modi on July 31 had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. The prime minister on August 2 had changed his display picture on social media accounts to the national flag and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

    Close

    Other senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had followed suit.
    Tags: #Har Ghar Tiranga #Independence Day #National Flag #tricolour
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:49 pm
