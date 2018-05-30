App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSEL: ED conducts fresh raids in 5 states

They said the raids, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are being conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) , Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate today conducted fresh searches in five states in connection with the NSEL money laundering probe case, officials said.

They said the raids, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are being conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) , Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The agency, it is understood, has gathered some fresh evidence and hence is undertaking the fresh action.

The Enforcement Directorate, over the years, has attached assets valued at over Rs 2,800 crore in this case.

related news

The ED, along with the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police, had registered a criminal case in 2013 under the PMLA to probe the NSEL and others associated with it.

The agency alleged that the accused persons in the said case hatched a criminal conspiracy to defraud investors, induced them to trade on the platform of NSEL, created forged documents like bogus warehouse receipts, falsified accounts and thereby committed criminal breach of trust against about 13,000 investors to the tune of Rs 5,600 crore.

It had in March, 2015 also filed a 20,000-page charge sheet against NSEL and 67 others in a court here alleging the NSEL funds were laundered and "illegally ploughed into purchase of private properties."

NSEL's payment troubles started after it was ordered by regulator the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) in July 2013 to suspend spot trade in most of its contracts due to suspected trading violations.

The exchange could not settle the outstanding trades, leading to investigations by the police and regulators to find out whether the exchange had defrauded traders by not enforcing rules requiring sufficient collateral to be set aside.
First Published on May 30, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #NSEL #PMLA

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.