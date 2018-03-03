App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Tripura CM has 3 places to go, says Himanta Biswa

Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar can take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala, or Bangaladesh, says Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar can take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala or neighbouring Bangladesh as the BJP is going to form the next government in the state, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

"Manik Sarkar has just three options before him. He can go to West Bengal, where the CPI-M still has some presence. He can go to Kerala, where the party is in power and will rule for three more years or he can go to neighbouring Bangladesh," Sarma told reporters here when asked about his comments on Sarkar during an election rally.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

The BJP leader had kicked up a row by reportedly saying that the Tripura chief minister would be sent to Bangladesh after the assembly elections in the state.

related news

Sarma reportedly made the remark at an election rally in Dhanpur, Sarkar's constituency, while criticising the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and cross-border crimes.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results 

The 69-year-old chief minister has governed Tripura since 1998. He is a politburo member of CPI-M and has been ruling the state for the fourth consecutive time.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results 

Elections in 59 seats, out of the 60-member Tripura Assembly, were held on February 18. Election in one seat was countermanded due to the death of the CPI-M candidate.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results 

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were leading in 31 out of the 47 constituencies whose trends were available, according to Election Commission sources here today.

tags #India #Meghalaya #Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 #Nagaland #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC