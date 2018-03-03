North East Assembly Election 2018: Tripura agriculture minister loses

Tripura Agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma (CPI-M) was defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency, Election Commission sources said.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

Aghore Debbarma secured 12,200 votes, while Jamatiya secured 19,188 votes.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

IPFT's Prashanta Debbarma defeats his CPI-M rival Padma Debbarma by 4,235 votes in Ramchandraghat ST constituency.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results