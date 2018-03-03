App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Tripura agriculture minister loses

IPFT's Prashanta Debbarma defeats his CPI-M rival Padma Debbarma by 4,235 votes in Ramchandraghat ST constituency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tripura Agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma (CPI-M) was defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency, Election Commission sources said.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

Aghore Debbarma secured 12,200 votes, while Jamatiya secured 19,188 votes.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results 

IPFT's Prashanta Debbarma defeats his CPI-M rival Padma Debbarma by 4,235 votes in Ramchandraghat ST constituency.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results 

 

 

tags #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC