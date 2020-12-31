No New Year's Eve celebrations in Delhi: Night curfew imposed amid new COVID-19 strain scare

Delhi, on December 3, announced a curfew in the city on New Year's Eve. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) restricted assembly of more than five people at public places.

As per the order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, and 11 pm of January 1 till 6 am on January 2. The DDMA order, however, exempts licensed premises.

Track this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

"A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi," an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said.

There will be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods during the curfew period, it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The chief secretary has also directed all District Magistrates, DCPs and all authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also declared a curfew in the state on New Year's Eve. There will be no New Year party in major cities as the civic body has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5, 2021.

Mumbai Police, on December 31, announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on the New Year's eve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations. Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner has also issued prohibitory orders from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am January 1. Gathering of five or more people and celebration of the New Year in public is prohibited. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs shall not organise any special events, the order said.