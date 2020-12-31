Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Night curfew imposed in Delhi amid new COVID-19 strain scare

Coronavirus Live updates | No New Year's Eve celebrations in Delhi: Night curfew imposed amid new COVID-19 strain scare
Delhi, on December 3, announced a curfew in the city on New Year's Eve. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) restricted assembly of more than five people at public places.
As per the order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, and 11 pm of January 1 till 6 am on January 2. The DDMA order, however, exempts licensed premises.