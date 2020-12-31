Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Night curfew imposed in Delhi amid new COVID-19 strain scare

December 31, 2020 / 09:12 AM IST

to rise and now stands at 95.99 percent. However, there are 2.62 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.2 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.9 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 282nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1.48 lakh deaths. A total of 98.34 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues