December 31, 2020 / 09:12 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Night curfew imposed in Delhi amid new COVID-19 strain scare

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases so far, including 1.48 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 282nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1.48 lakh deaths. A total of 98.34 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues
to rise and now stands at 95.99 percent. However, there are 2.62 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.2 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.9 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • December 31, 2020 / 09:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | No New Year's Eve celebrations in Delhi: Night curfew imposed amid new COVID-19 strain scare

    Delhi, on December 3, announced a curfew in the city on New Year's Eve. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) restricted assembly of more than five people at public places.

    As per the order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, and 11 pm of January 1 till 6 am on January 2. The DDMA order, however, exempts licensed premises.

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Australia to ring in new year with stricter COVID-19 restrictions

    Australia will ring in the new year with harsher restrictions on movement, gatherings and internal borders as the country’s two largest states battle to quash fresh COVID-19 cases in their capital cities.

    Australia’s second-most-populous state, Victoria, will limit indoor gatherings to 15 people and reintroduce mandatory masks indoors starting Thursday, a day after it reported three new cases that ended its COVID-free streak of more than two months.

    Though cases slightly eased in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), authorities described the situation as “very volatile”

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Thanks to coronavirus lockdown, Delhi had 192 'good air' days in 2020, most in 3 years

    In 2020, Delhi enjoyed the most ‘good air’ days of the last three years mainly due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the first half of the year to help curb spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

    The national capital witnessed 192 days in the year when the PM2.5 level was below the National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, The Times of India reported citing data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). SAFAR is the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ forecasting agency. In both 2018 and 2019, there were just 120 ‘good air’ days.

    PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Night curfew in Delhi ahead of New Year amid new Covid-19 virus scare

    Ahead of the 2021 New Year's eve celebrations, Delhi Disaster Management Authority today imposed a night curfew in the national capital. No public gatherings will be allowed in Delhi tonight and tomorrow between 11 pm and 6 am to restrict the New Year celebrations.

  • December 31, 2020 / 08:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Vaccinated US nurse contracts covid-19: Report

    A nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer Inc's vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday, but a medical expert and the U.S. drug maker said the body needs more time to build up protection.

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters.

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | Traces of new strain of coronavirus detected in two people in UP

    Traces of a new strain of coronavirus were found in two people from the state who recently returned from the United Kingdom, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Wednesday.

    The two cases were found in Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, and samples of their contacts are also being taken, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

    Tests of those returning from the United Kingdom after December 9 are continuing and till now around 2,500 samples have been sent to the labs, he said, adding that so far 10 people who returned from the UK have tested positive. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:54 AM IST

    Cororonavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 3 more COVID deaths, 76 fresh cases

    Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,043 with three more persons succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, while 76 new positive cases took the tally to 2,16,139, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    He said that 115 patients recovered from coronavirus infection and were discharged from hospitals of the state, taking the total number of cured people to 2,11,835.

    Assam currently has 3,258 active cases while three patients have migrated out of the state. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 322 air passengers quarantined in Mumbai

    As many as 1,108 more air passengers arrived in the city from European and West Asian countries, of which 322 were quarantined on Wednesday in the wake of a new COVID-19 strain being found in Britain, a senior civic official said.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said a total of 14 flights landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and West Asia in the last 24 hours.

    Of the 1,108 passengers who arrived in these flights, 322 were kept under institutional quarantine in city hotels, while 705 were sent to other states, he said. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 1,178 new cases, 28 deaths

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,683 after 28 more succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, a health department bulletin said. The tally mounted to 5,50,893 with 1,178 fresh cases, it added.

    The discharge rate, too, improved to almost 95.99 per cent after 1,557 recoveries since Tuesday. The bulletin said at least 5,28,829 people have recovered from the disease till date. West Bengal now has 12,381 active cases. (Inputs from PTI)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Mitch McConnell thwarts Donald Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks

    US Senate leader Mitch McConnell dealt a likely death blow on Wednesday to President Donald Trump's bid to boost coronavirus aid to Americans, declining to schedule a swift Senate vote on a bill to raise relief checks to $2,000 from $600.

    McConnell said on the Senate floor that a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which sought to meet fellow Republican Trump's demands for bigger checks, "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

    McConnell, who controls the Senate's agenda and opposes the increase in aid, had introduced a competing bill combining the $2,000 checks with provisions unacceptable to Democrats, who could block it. (Inputs from Reuters)

  • December 31, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

    Good morning. Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 280th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

