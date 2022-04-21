'No lecture to New Delhi on Russia-Ukraine war': Boris Johnson begins India visit; 6 key things to know

File photo. PM Modi being greeted by UK counterpart Boris Johnson at the sidelines of G20 summit in Oct, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will land in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on April 21 for the start of a two-day visit to India. After a series of engagements in Gujarat throughout the day, he will leave for Delhi in the evening.

The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to figure in PM Johnson’s engagements during his visit. The visit is expected to give a fresh push to the proposed free trade agreement and boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Boris Johnson in India: Six key things to know

1) Boris Johnson will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 22. Both the leaders will discuss economic, security and defence collaborations. A major focus of Johnson's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the UK is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region.

2) Russia-Ukraine war will be on Britain's PM agenda but Johnson will not lecture New Delhi on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PTI reports quoting people familiar with the matter. Johnson is also going to follow the same line that foreign secretary Liz Truss had during her visit last month and that he will set out the UK's perspective on it and listen to New Delhi's views.

3) The talks between Modi and Johnson are expected to further encourage the negotiations by the two sides for an ambitious free trade agreement between the two countries. Both sides are making efforts to conclude the negotiations by end of this year. Both sides are making efforts to conclude the negotiations by end of this year.

4) UK and Indian businesses are likely to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 billion. “The Prime Minister will use his visit to India to boost our collaboration with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home,” the British High Commission said in a statement. Issues relating to market access for apples, medical devices, shrimps and legal services have reportedly been almost resolved.

5) These discussions will also look at the role the UK can play in helping India’s drive to indigenise defence manufacturing. According to reports, the UK is ready for tech transfer to ensure that Modi's vision of indigenisation in defence manufacturing is realised.

6) The Indian side will also push for enhanced mobility for professionals. India remains the number one country globally for the UK in terms of issuance of visas to skilled immigrants.





