you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari calls upon industry to upgrade, widen import sources to attract investment

Interacting with members of the FICCI Ladies Organisation in a webinar, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said recommendations for "another big package" have been shared with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, and said he was "hopeful of a declaration soon".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian industry need to undertake technological upgradation and import substitution to attract investments from global businesses that look to exit China due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

The minister has been exhorting the industry to capitalise on growing "hatred" against China amid coronavirus pandemic.

The minister has been exhorting the industry to capitalise on growing "hatred" against China amid coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Gadkari also expressed confidence that 25 lakh MSMEs will be restructured by the end of the year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the restructuring of debt schemes beyond the deadline of March 31, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

Observing that big industries from nations including Japan, the US, Germany and other European nations do not want to deal with China anymore and want to shift their businesses out of the country, the minister termed it a "golden opportunity" for Indian industry and entrepreneurs.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 2, 2020 06:15 pm

Coronavirus pandemic| 135 troops from single CRPF battalion in Delhi test positive; more results awaited

Coronavirus impact: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reports zero domestic sales in April

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 89,000 offences registered, 17,813 people held in Maharashtra

