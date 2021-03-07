Night curfew, weekend lockdown in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad as COVID-19 cases rise

Representational Image

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the district administration of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on March 7 announced that night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am will be re-imposed from March 11. The restrictions will stay in place till April 4, 2021.

Additionally, full lockdown will be imposed on the weekends to contain coronavirus spread, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works Eknath Shinde said.

“Night restrictions (9 pm-6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising COVID-19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” Shinde was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The announcement was made following a meeting between the district administration and other officials to discuss the current COVID-19 case surge.

Aurangabad reported 459 coronavirus cases on March 5, taking its total case tally to 52,103. As on March 5, there were 2,910 active cases in the district.

Since March 1, 2021, Aurangabad has reported 1,737 new coronavirus infections and a total of 17 patients have lost their lives in the following four days.

Maharashtra is once again back to being the state worst affected by COVID-19, with over 10,000 infections being reported daily. The total coronavirus tally of the state has breached the 22 lakh-mark.

On March 7, Maharashtra reported 11,000 infections in 24 24 hours, the highest it has reported in almost five months.