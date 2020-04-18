App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 100-crore package for 4.5 lakh urban poor families in Odisha

The Urban Wage Employment Initiative will help sustain the livelihood of the poor families residing in 114 urban local body areas of the state, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a Rs 100-crore package to provide livelihood support to around 4.5 lakh urban poor families affected by the lockdown imposed across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

"The programme, which will be implemented in association with the Mission Shakti Department, will continue till September in order to create livelihood opportunities for workers, labourers and daily wagers," he said.

The wages of every beneficiary will be credited directly to his/her bank account every week, he said, adding that the programme will be implemented by strictly adhering to the social distancing norms.

"The guidelines regarding the lockdown will have to be strictly followed while carrying out various tasks. The objective is to make available livelihood opportunities through labour-oriented works to people belonging to the economically weaker section who have been severely affected by the ongoing lockdown," he said.

A number of development works like cleaning of drains, sanitisation, digging and remediation of water bodies, remodelling of playgrounds, development of sports infrastructure and parks, and construction of public toilets will be undertaken under the programme, the official said.

"Apart from this, local artists will also be provided with the opportunity to work and do wall painting and mural painting in a major beautification drive," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only emerged as a health problem, but also caused an economic and social crisis, the official said.

"While the outbreak is affecting all segments of the population, it has hit hard socially and economically vulnerable sections of the society," he added.

The chief minister expressed hope that the programme would help the economically weaker section in this hour of crisis.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha

