Apr 16, 2020 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Death toll at 392; paid-quarantine facilities to be setup in 3 Delhi hotels
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 11,933.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 11,933. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 392. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 20.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.34 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi government to setup paid-quarantine facilities in 3 hotels
The Delhi government will set up quarantine facilities at three private hotels.
People using quarantine facilities at the Welcome Hotel, the Vivanta by Taj and the Piccadily Hotel will have to pay Rs 3,100, excluding the Goods and Services Tax (GST), per day, news agency PTI has reported.
The district administration has issued orders for setting up the paid-quarantine facilities by reserving 767 rooms in these hotels.
Even moderately effective therapies or combinations could dramatically reduce demand on hospitals and intensive care units, changing the nature of the risk the new pathogen represents to populations and healthcare systems.
New drugs, together with new diagnostics, antibody tests, patient- and contact-tracing technologies, disease surveillance and other early-warning tools, mean the anticipated next "wave" of the global pandemic does not have to be nearly as bad the first.
More than 70 vaccine candidates are under development around the world, with at least five in preliminary testing in people.
Read | Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics such as plasma therapy that may conquer coronavirus
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Only a COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to 'normalcy': UN chief
A COVID-19 vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back "normalcy," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, hoping for just that before the end of the year.
"A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return the world to a sense of 'normalcy,' saving millions of lives and countless trillions of dollars," Guterres added. He called for its accelerated development and accessibility to all, adding it must have a "universal global benefit" and "allow us to control the pandemic." (Input from AFP via PTI)
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises to 12,868
The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 761 to 12,868 as of 1,600 on April 14, the health ministry said. The 761 rise is down from 778 in the previous period and a high of 980 on April 10.
The ministry said 3.13 lakh people have been tested of which 98,476 tested positive.
The true UK death toll far exceeds the hospital toll as people have also died in nursing homes and in the wider community, broader data has showed. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in India have risen to 11,933, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update last evening. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Total number of reported active cases in India currently stands at 10,197. The death toll is at 392. About 1,344 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to be the worst-affected regions of the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Worst-affected countries: With 6.37 lakh reported cases, the United States is the worst-affected country. The US is followed by European countries like Spain, Italy, France and Germany. While the growth in the number of confirmed cases in these countries is slowing, new hotspots are emerging in countries like Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia. China, where the outbreak was first reported in late 2019, has begun easing restrictions.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have crossed the 20 lakh-mark, globally. According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, reported cases of COVID-19 across the world now stand at 20.6 lakh. This number includes patients who have recovered and the overall death toll. The global death toll from the pandemic now stands at 1.34 lakh.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 infections have spread across at least 185 countries and territories. To curb the spread, countries across the world have imposed strict restrictions. Today is the twenty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.
All this is having a major impact on the world economy. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog through the day for the latest updates from India and around the world.