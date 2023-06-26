English
    Mumbai Monsoon 2023: 2 people reportedly die after building collapse | In Pics

    Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted more showers over the next one day with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells, officials said on June 26.

    June 26, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

    Mumbai Monsoon Update The last 24 hours saw Mumbai receive 31mm of rainfall, Eastern Suburbs receive 54mm and Western Suburbs receive 59mm of rainfall.

    Mumbai Monsoon Update Two people were killed in Ghatkopar, Rajawadi Colony, after a partially collapsed building trapped them inside. They were retrieved from the caved-in portion of the building's ground floor by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The deceased have been identified as Alka Palande (94) and Naresh Palande (56), according to a report by The Indian Express.

    Mumbai Monsoon Update For the first time since June 21, 1961, monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously on June 25.

    Mumbai Monsoon Update According to the MeT office, it entered the national capital two days ahead of schedule but entered the financial capital two weeks later. IMD's Mumbai centre scientist Sushma Nair said the Mumbai city received moderate rainfall while the suburbs got heavy downpours in the last 24 hours.

    A meeting was conducted at the headquarters to review the situation arising out of heavy rains. The government agencies are working in their full capacities to mitigate the challenges and help citizens. I urge everyone to take precautions and stay safe. A meeting was conducted at the headquarters to review the situation arising out of heavy rains. The government agencies are working in their full capacities to mitigate the challenges and help citizens. 

    Mumbai Monsoon Update 2023 The IMD has predicted "moderate to heavy" showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells in the next 24 hours.

